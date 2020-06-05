Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 517 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,207 in the last 365 days.

Minera IRL Comments on Trading Activity at Request of IIROC

/EIN News/ -- LIMA, Peru, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minera IRL Limited ("Minera IRL" or the "Company"), (BVL:MIRL) (CSE:MIRL), has been asked by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) to comment on the recent increase in the trading volume and price of the Company’s common shares.  The Company is not aware of any material change in its business or affairs that has not been publicly disclosed that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

The Company continues to pursue settlement discussions with Corporación Financiera de Desarollo S.A. (“COFIDE”), which have experienced temporary delays due to the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.

 
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:   
 
Minera IRL Limited  
Gerardo Pérez  
President  +51 1 418 - 1230
   
Diego Benavides    +51 1 418 - 1230 
CEO and Director  
   
Carlos Ruiz De Castilla    +1 778 387 5434 
CFO   
   

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

You just read:

Minera IRL Comments on Trading Activity at Request of IIROC

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.