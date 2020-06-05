Samuel Brozina Millville NJ proud to share passion for traditional arts and crafts
EINPresswire.com/ -- Landscaping company foreman and licensed pilot Samuel Brozina Millville NJ shares his love of crafting and traditional art.
A lifelong resident of Millville, New Jersey, Samuel Brozina Millville NJ has a keen interest in local history, as well as maintaining a love of crafting and traditional art. With a particular passion for wax-relief dyeing, Millville-based Samuel Brozina proudly shares a closer look at the traditional art form and explains his personal affinity for resist dyeing techniques.
"I've always enjoyed a love of arts and crafts, as far back as my early childhood," says Samuel Brozina Millville NJ, speaking from his home in Millville, New Jersey. With local history dating back as far as 300 years, then known as Shingle Landing, Millville, New Jersey, was first officially incorporated as a township in the early 1800s, according to Brozina.
Proud Millville resident Samuel Brozina Millville NJ is a keen local historian and hobby artist. One of the landscaping company foreman's favorite arts and crafts-focused hobbies include a method of wax-relief dyeing.
A form of resist dyeing, various methods are employed to prevent a variety of dyes from reaching parts of a given material, creating a pattern in the process. "The most widely used forms of resist or relief dyeing involve wax," explains Samuel Brozina Millville NJ. This is true of the relief dyeing method which he uses in his crafts, most often to decorate seasonal items, such as decorative Easter eggs for inclusion in traditional Easter baskets.
Resist dyeing techniques have been employed in Eurasia, Samuel Brozina Millville NJ goes on to point out, since ancient times. Artifacts have also subsequently been discovered, he says, in Egypt, China, Japan, and India – many dating back more than 1500 years.
Other examples have been found in Africa, particularly in Nigeria and Senegal, as well as elsewhere around the world, according to Samuel Brozina Millville NJ. "Among the most common forms of more modern wax-relief or resist dyeing seen today are batik and tie-dye," adds the landscaping company foreman and hobby artist.
Born and raised in Millville, New Jersey, as a teen, Samuel Brozina Millville NJ attended Millville Senior High School, a comprehensive community high school in Cumberland County. Following graduation, Brozina moved to nearby Cumberland County College, where he earned a degree in criminal justice.
Samuel Brozina Millville NJ's other hobbies and interests include war reenactment, local and natural history, and aviation. Brozina is, in fact, a licensed pilot and the proud owner of his very own vintage airplane. "Vintage airplanes are in big demand right now," says Samuel, who owns and regularly flies an ERCO Ercoupe, a low-wing monoplane aircraft designed and built in the United States until the early 1970s.
Briefly returning focus to his love of crafting and traditional art, Samuel Brozina Millville NJ explains his particular passion for traditional Easter egg dyeing. "Egg dyeing is an established tradition in Ukraine," he adds, wrapping up, "and the hobby of dyeing eggs, particularly at Easter, brings me closer to the roots of the Ukrainian side of my family."
Caroline Hunter
A lifelong resident of Millville, New Jersey, Samuel Brozina Millville NJ has a keen interest in local history, as well as maintaining a love of crafting and traditional art. With a particular passion for wax-relief dyeing, Millville-based Samuel Brozina proudly shares a closer look at the traditional art form and explains his personal affinity for resist dyeing techniques.
"I've always enjoyed a love of arts and crafts, as far back as my early childhood," says Samuel Brozina Millville NJ, speaking from his home in Millville, New Jersey. With local history dating back as far as 300 years, then known as Shingle Landing, Millville, New Jersey, was first officially incorporated as a township in the early 1800s, according to Brozina.
Proud Millville resident Samuel Brozina Millville NJ is a keen local historian and hobby artist. One of the landscaping company foreman's favorite arts and crafts-focused hobbies include a method of wax-relief dyeing.
A form of resist dyeing, various methods are employed to prevent a variety of dyes from reaching parts of a given material, creating a pattern in the process. "The most widely used forms of resist or relief dyeing involve wax," explains Samuel Brozina Millville NJ. This is true of the relief dyeing method which he uses in his crafts, most often to decorate seasonal items, such as decorative Easter eggs for inclusion in traditional Easter baskets.
Resist dyeing techniques have been employed in Eurasia, Samuel Brozina Millville NJ goes on to point out, since ancient times. Artifacts have also subsequently been discovered, he says, in Egypt, China, Japan, and India – many dating back more than 1500 years.
Other examples have been found in Africa, particularly in Nigeria and Senegal, as well as elsewhere around the world, according to Samuel Brozina Millville NJ. "Among the most common forms of more modern wax-relief or resist dyeing seen today are batik and tie-dye," adds the landscaping company foreman and hobby artist.
Born and raised in Millville, New Jersey, as a teen, Samuel Brozina Millville NJ attended Millville Senior High School, a comprehensive community high school in Cumberland County. Following graduation, Brozina moved to nearby Cumberland County College, where he earned a degree in criminal justice.
Samuel Brozina Millville NJ's other hobbies and interests include war reenactment, local and natural history, and aviation. Brozina is, in fact, a licensed pilot and the proud owner of his very own vintage airplane. "Vintage airplanes are in big demand right now," says Samuel, who owns and regularly flies an ERCO Ercoupe, a low-wing monoplane aircraft designed and built in the United States until the early 1970s.
Briefly returning focus to his love of crafting and traditional art, Samuel Brozina Millville NJ explains his particular passion for traditional Easter egg dyeing. "Egg dyeing is an established tradition in Ukraine," he adds, wrapping up, "and the hobby of dyeing eggs, particularly at Easter, brings me closer to the roots of the Ukrainian side of my family."
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-233-8220
email us here
Samuel Brozina