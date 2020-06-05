Coronavirus - Africa: Assistance from World Health Organization (WHO) Polio Eradication Programme and Partner Organizations to tackle COVID-19

A network of responders from the World Health Organization (WHO) Polio Eradication Programme & partner organizations are bringing their expertise, technology & critical resources to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Polio immunization campaigns will resume once the situation permits.
