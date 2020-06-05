Michigan Jellystone Park Campgrounds Now Open

/EIN News/ -- Camp-Resorts in Frankenmuth, Grayling, North Port Huron, Silver Lake and South Haven report rush in reservations



COVID-19 responses include enhanced sanitation, new operating procedures and activities designed for social distancing

CINCINNATI, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts in Frankenmuth, Grayling, North Port Huron, Silver Lake and South Haven are again welcoming families. Managers say reservations have been pouring in since the state’s stay-at-home order was lifted.

The parks’ COVID-19 response plans include enhanced sanitation, new operating procedures and activities that allow social distancing. Some services and amenities may not be available right now. Pools and splashgrounds are set to open Monday, June 8.

Each resort is a locally operated, independent franchise. Guests are encouraged to contact parks directly for the most current information and to make reservations. Links to their websites can be found at http://www.jellystonepark.com .

“There has been a huge rush to start camping in states that have already lifted restrictions,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of Marketing. “Families are very excited to get outdoors, spend time together and take a break from everything going on in the world.”

For a short video of families camping and practicing social distancing, go to

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1UqT5x25vc or https://www.dropbox.com/s/uqldbtlfmwneiej/Jellystone-Park-2020-05.mpeg?dl=0

The parks are following federal, state, and local authorities’ directives, and they have been provided with best practices and recommendations from the nation’s leading health organizations. In addition to social distancing requests, guests can expect enhanced sanitation procedures, including more frequent cleaning of restrooms, increased use of disinfectants during cabin servicing, and cleaning of golf carts and bicycles between rentals. Hand sanitizer dispensers have been placed around parks, and employees may wear masks.

Depending upon the resort, guests will be encouraged to participate in activities such as swimming, mini golf, hiking, pedal karts, jumping pillows, paddle boating, gem mining, scavenger hunts, character appearances, and arts and crafts. Virtual activities and campsite activity kits may be available. Activities, services and amenities vary by park.





