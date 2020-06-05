Beauty Professionals Eligible For Assistance Through Tennessee Business Relief Program

NASHVILLE -- The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) reminds Tennesseans that qualifying beauty salons, barbershops, and nail salons are eligible for funds through Governor Bill Lee’s Tennessee Business Relief Program.

The Tennessee Business Relief Program, which will direct approximately $200 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to Tennessee businesses, will award amounts based on the annual gross sales of the business.

Governor Lee has authorized the Tennessee Department of Revenue to directly issue business relief payments to eligible businesses. To get payments in the hands of businesses quickly and efficiently, the Department of Revenue is proactively identifying qualifying businesses through data in its tax system. There is no application process.

An estimated 28,000 Tennessee small businesses qualify, with more than 73% of those businesses earning annual gross sales of $500,000 or less.

Payments will be made by direct deposit from the Tennessee Department of Revenue if the business has previously provided bank account information and authorized the Department of Revenue to save that information. Otherwise, payments will be made by check. Businesses are encouraged to update their mailing addresses by logging into TNTAP.

Businesses that are not registered with the Department to file either sales tax or business tax returns are not eligible for a business relief payment.

Questions? Call the Tennessee Department of Revenue’s Taxpayer Services Division, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Central time, at (615) 253-0600, or email them at revenue.support@tn.gov.

To learn more including answers to frequently asked questions, visit the Tennessee Business Relief Program website.

###