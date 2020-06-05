Axel Timme Featured in Exclusive Interview
In a recent one-on-one interview, Axel Timme spoke about developing life skills and finding your purposeCHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axel Timme was recently featured in an exclusive interview with Thrive Global. He shared what he has learned through his career thus far and how his family has been a major motivation for him.
With extensive experience in the automotive industry working for several different companies, Axel Timme is a senior consultant from Chattanooga, Tennessee. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Otto-von-Guericke-University Magdeburg.
In his interview, Axel Timme explained how he has progressed in his career and shared some of the biggest life lessons he has learned.
“Know who you are and what your purpose is,” said Axel Timme.
“Everybody should be aware of their own purpose in order to make the right decisions.”
Mr. Timme also shared how important it is to him to act as a role model for his son and family and as a leader at work.
For more information, please visit: axeltimme.com.
About Axel Timme
Since 2017, Axel Timme has been working as a senior consultant with Porsche Consulting. He has also worked with Volkswagen AG in Germany and Volkswagen of America. He has expertise with proven work history in Business Model Development, Go-to-Market Strategies, Customer Experience, Sales Transformation, Technical Change and Launch Management, IT Project Management, Operational Excellence, Factory Cost Optimization, Electrification, and New Mobility. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Otto-von-Guericke-University Magdeburg. During his time there, he received an award from the Volkswagen Student Talent Program. Axel Timme is also a member of VDI, which is the German Engineers Association, dealing with their finances.
