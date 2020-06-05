Nitro Pinball Partners with Variety – The Children’s Charity to Provide Covid-19 Masks
Nitro Pinball has partnered with Variety – The Children’s Charity to produce Covid-19 masks with proceeds donated to Variety’s “COVID-19 Heart of Variety Fund”.ABBOTSFORD, BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nitro Pinball is pleased to announce a new partnership with Variety – the Children’s Charity. Nitro Pinball will be making their COVID-19 masks and selling them on their website, with all proceeds being donated directly to Variety – The Children’s Charity’s fund “COVID-19 Heart of Variety Fund”.
Established in 2012, Nitro Pinball is Canada’s most diverse pinball distributor with a decorated reputation of supporting the pinball community and communities throughout Western Canada. Their number one priority at the moment is supplying customers with a safe space to view machines, while providing competitive pricing and essential after-purchase support.
Variety – The Children’s Charity is a nonprofit organization that provides direct help to children with special needs in British Columbia.
At this time, Nitro Pinball is selling their COVID-19 masks on their website and in store for pickup only.
“We are proud to do our part and help our communities stay safe and to support Variety – The Children’s Charity,” says Tommy Floyd, co-founder of Nitro Pinball.
During this time, Nitro Pinball’s outstanding showroom is open by appointment only and clients are able to schedule a visit by signing up on Nitro Pinball’s website.
For more information, to schedule a visit, or to purchase a mask, please visit https://nitropinball.com/.
About Nitro Pinball
Tommy and Suzanne Floyd launched Nitro Pinball in 2012. With the best selection in modern era pinball machines from major manufacturers and cutting-edge boutique companies, Nitro quickly became Canada’s leading pinball distributor. Nitro Pinball expanded operations from a small storefront in Mission, British Columbia to a fully staffed office and warehouse facility in Abbotsford in early 2017. In 2018, the company launched Nitro Pinball USA to better serve their American customers.
About Variety – the Children’s Charity
For more than 50 years, Variety – the Children’s Charity has been stepping in where health care ends, providing direct help to children with special needs in BC. The organization ensures that children have the support to reach their potential and thrive. Since 2010 alone, Variety has distributed more than $33 million in funding to families and organizations in communities across the BC.
To learn more, visit https://www.variety.bc.ca/.
