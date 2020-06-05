Coronavirus - Uganda: Assessment of COVID-19 response in Isingiro District, Uganda

The Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, State Minister of Health, Hon. Robinah Nabbanja and Yonas Tegegn WOLDEMARIAM led teams from Ministry of Health - Uganda and WHO Uganda to assess the COVID-19 response in Isingiro District. The visit was guided by Hon. Stephen Kangwagye, MP Bukanga county, Isingiro.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
