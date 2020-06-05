Joyous Montessori Speaks About the Importance of Proper Childhood Development and Socialization
In a recent interview, the founder of Joyous Montessori, Vandana Semwal, shared the vision of the school and the lengths it takes to educate studentsKELLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The founder and owner of Joyous Montessori, Vandana Semwal, recently spoke on behalf of the school in an interview with Thrive Global. She shared various insights as well as the importance of proper childhood development and socialization.
Following the Montessori philosophy, Joyous Montessori provides children with valuable early education. Each location is independently owned and operated. Locations have trained and certified staff members that are passionate about children and focus on quality care.
In the interview, Vandana Semwal shared how Joyous Montessori has supported staff members throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Employees are the most important component for any business to succeed, care for your employees and they will help you grow,” said Mrs. Semwal.
“We did not let go any employee during the COVID-19 virus situation despite the low attendance of children in the school.”
She also shared how Joyous Montessori is working to make the world a better place through education.
“Children of today will be the leaders of tomorrow and we are doing our part by giving them a good education so that they become responsible citizens of the world,” she said.
About Joyous Montessori
Joyous Montessori is a unique school that provides children with early education based on the Montessori philosophy. The school currently has locations in Keller, Lewisville, and Fort Worth, Texas. Each location is independently owned and operated and has trained and certified staff members that are passionate about children and focus on quality care. Joyous Montessori strives to motivate each child to explore his or her full potential with quality materials and curriculum as well as an extensive enrichment program that addresses the children’s emotional, physical, and social needs. The organization envisions growing and expanding to partner with like-minded families and professionals who are passionate about children and love to make a difference in their lives through wholesome education.
