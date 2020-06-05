Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GobiMin Inc. (TSX-V: GMN) held its Annual General Meeting on June 5, 2020.  All matters placed before the shareholders were approved.  The current members of the board, comprised of Messrs. Felipe Tan, Joyce Ko, Duncan Hancock, Hubert Marleau, Dominic Cheng, Maxime Lemieux and Ma Jianqing were re-elected as directors of the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Felipe Tan, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (852) 3586-6500
Email: felipe.tan@gobimin.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

