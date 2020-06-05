Based on data collected up to 4 June 2020, Gauteng has had an increase of 278 new cases and the Western Cape 2349 new cases. Staying at home will help to control the possible spread of the virus to your friends, relatives and your community.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Update for Gauteng and Western Cape
