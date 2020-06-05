Idaho First Bank Promotes Todd Cooper to President

/EIN News/ -- MCCALL, Idaho, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho First Bank (the “Bank”) (OTC: IDFB) has promoted Todd Cooper to President of the Bank. Todd will incorporate his previous role as Chief Operating Officer into the new position, allowing him to manage and oversee all bank operations. Greg Lovell will remain as CEO of the Bank. Cooper has over 30 years of experience in financial services and has been with the Bank since January 2020.



“I’m proud to be part of this team and the rich adventurous history this bank has incurred thus far. I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to work with such a caring group of people who continue to put our customers and community needs first,” Cooper said.

Greg Lovell, Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, stated, “Todd brings a breadth of knowledge and excellence in communication and business development standards that will greatly benefit our strategic growth plan. We are excited to see him lead the Executive team through the next phases of Idaho First Bank’s future.”

Previously in his career, Cooper served as the Senior Vice President of Commercial Banking at Wells Fargo in Boise and as the Economic Development Director at Boise State University. Cooper completed his MBA at Idaho State University in 1991. He is also an active member of his community. Cooper has volunteered as the Board Chair for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada County and as a Board Member of the Boise Valley Economic Partnership for over 10 years.

“I’m looking forward to implementing a sustainable growth strategy while working with all of our talented bankers,” said Cooper on his new promotion.

About Idaho First Bank

Idaho First Bank is a full service state-chartered community bank established in October 2005 and headquartered in McCall, Idaho. The Bank serves the greater southwest Idaho communities with four additional branches located in New Meadows, Ketchum, Eagle and Boise and a loan production office in Nampa. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information visit www.idahofirstbank.com

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update the forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.

