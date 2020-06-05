Sam Lehrer Miami and Republican State Legislator Tommy Thompson Discuss Charity Interests in Palm Beach, FL
Philanthropist Sam Lehrer Miami and republican state legislator Tommy Thompson discuss charity interests in Palm Beach, FL.PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philanthropy is especially important during uncertain times. Sam Lehrer Miami has been a Florida philanthropist for years. His hard work and dedication to those less privileged than him led him to speak with republican state legislator Tommy Thompson on charity interests in Palm Beach, FL. The event took place on Admirals Cove and was sponsored by Scripps.
Sam Lehrer Miami has worked with countless organizations around the globe to improve the lives of those in need. His family has volunteered at the Little Yellow School House in Isla Mujeres, Mexico, for decades, he contributes to the Navy SEAL Museum, and donates his time and resources in countless other ways. Sam Lehrer Miami has now set his focus on raising awareness for charitable organizations in Palm Beach.
"Palm Beach is already home to countless respected charitable organizations," Sam Lehrer Miami said. "Our goal is to raise awareness for these charities, so people know where they can securely donate or where they can safely reach out for help."
Sam Lehrer Miami explained that he and state legislator Tommy Thompson discussed which charities are some of the shining stars of Palm Beach. Sam Lehrer Miami noted the Speak Up for Kids of Palm Beach County, Inc., as a charity that does impressive work for foster kids throughout the area. He explained that the region's St. Catholic Charities also offer assistance to people with varying difficulties, whether they're in need of food, legal help or a variety of other needs. Charity Car Donations is another organization that Sam Lehrer Miami says people can trust, whether they're in need of help or donating.
"These organizations are all extremely professional and trustworthy," Sam Lehrer Miami said. "So many times, we want to give to charities, but we just don't know exactly where our money is going. Thankfully, Palm Beach is home to countless reputable charities that aren't just giving your donation dollars to CEOs."
Sam Lehrer Miami explained that there was no better time to meet with Republican State Legislator Tommy Thompson, as people across Palm Beach, around the country, and around the globe are in need of help during these trying pandemic times.
"From the Kids Cancer Foundation to Alzheimer's Community Care and the Big Dog Ranch Rescue, our region is full of outstanding charitable organizations," Sam Lehrer Miami said. "Whatever your interests or passions may be, there's a place for you to donate in the Palm Beach area and make a positive impact on your local community."
