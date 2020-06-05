Dada Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) (“Dada” or the “Company”), a leading platform for local on-demand retail and delivery in China, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20 million American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each represents 4 ordinary shares of the Company, at US$16 per ADS for total gross proceeds of US$320 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their over-allotment option to purchase any additional ADSs. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market today under the ticker symbol “DADA.”

The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of three million additional ADSs.

Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., BofA Securities, Inc., and Jefferies LLC are acting as joint book runners for the offering.

Dada’s registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Dada Nexus Limited

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) (“Dada” or the “Company”) is a leading platform for local on-demand retail and delivery in China. The Company operates JD-Daojia (“JDDJ”), one of China’s largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company’s two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables an improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform.

