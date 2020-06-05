The EurAfrican Forum Digital 2020: 2 Days Between Europe and Africa’s Major Leaders

For the first time, the EurAfrican Forum (https://www.EurAfricanForum.org/) will be moving online holding its 3rd annual meeting on July 2nd and 3rd, 2020; The EurAfrican Forum Digital 2020 will be gathering key actors from the public and private sector but also engaging the civil society, entrepreneurs, artists, activists, scientists; 2020’s edition will explore and discuss common challenges, as it unveils its theme In Search for a Common Ground in a Post COVID World; The program will focus on five key topics: Perspectives on EU-AU relations, Matrix (Energy) Just Transition, Made in Africa: Emerging and Fast Track Business, African Culture Feeding the world, Connecting the Unconnected.

Due to the global health crisis, many international conferences have cancelled or postponed their 2020 edition. But at a time of risk and uncertainty, the President of the Board believes it is a crucial moment to come together.

“The only way to respond to a global crisis is to reunite not only the political or private decision makers but also the civil society to have a collective vision and establish global solutions. We have thus taken the decision to move the EurAfrican Forum online, in order to all be part of the recovery of our economies,” Filipe de Botton, Chairman of the Board of the Portuguese Diaspora Council.

The annual meeting will be gathering online the foremost changemakers of the African and European continent, such as entrepreneurs, artists, activists, public and private decision leaders, on July 2nd and 3rd 2020.

The conversations will go on, and the digital Forum be providing the tools needed to work together, in search of common ground in a post-COVID world. With live and recorded programming: talks, firechats, networking, and exhibitions, a wide range of panelists will join the conversation, such as: Jonathan Rosenthal, Africa Editor of The Economist – Prof. Landry Signé, Senior Fellow in the Global Economy and Development Program, Brookings Institution, Dr. Bakary Diallo, CEO, African Virtual University – Biola Alabi, Founding Partner, Biola Alabi Media, Carlos Lopes, Honorary Professor, University of Cape Town – Fabio Scala, Founder, Further Africa, Vanessa Nakate, Climate Activist and Founder, The Rise Up Climate Movement, Thora Arnorsdottir, Managing TV Editor, Icelandic National Broadcasting Service, Enuma Okoro, Author.

About the Portuguese Diaspora Council: The Portuguese Diaspora Council is a non-profit private association, recognized in 2019 as a non-governmental organization for development. Founded in 2012, its main purpose is to enhance Portugal’s brand and international reputation involving the Portuguese diaspora of proven influence who have distinguished themselves in their field of expertise, namely in Culture, Citizenship, Science and Economics. The “World Portuguese Network” comprises over 100 counsellors, spread on 5 continents.