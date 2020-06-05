Simultaneous with Khomeini's death anniversary, defiant youth target centers of repression in Tehran and other cities

5 June Karaj Khamenei

5 June - Tehran and Varios other Cities

Dezful - Soleimani

Bassij Centre in Isfahan

Tehran and Varios other Cities 2

In celebrating Khomeini's death anniversary, from May 31 to June 3, 2020, defiant youths set fire to Khomeini's and Khamenei's photographs in various cities”
— NCRI
PARIS, FRANCE, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the security situation in the cities has increased these days due to Khomeini's death anniversary, and at the height of public discontent against the regime's incompetence, plunder, and repression, the defiant youth, outraged over the current situation, set fire to the centers of repression and plunder of the clerical regime in various cities, demonstrating to the regime the prospects of protests and the mullahs' downfall. Some of these activities include:

Isfahan - Torching the entrances of anti-human Basij centers in different areas, setting fire to the entrance of Khomeini Educational and Scientific Complex affiliated to the center of plunder and theft, known as "Martyr's Foundation," as well as targeting the plunder and corruption foundation affiliated to the regime Supreme Leader

Karaj - Khamenei's poster at the entrance of one of the centers of the State Security Force;

Quchan – Setting fire to Qassem Soleimani's banner;

Garmsar - Torching the entrance sign of the center for training and recruiting terrorism;

Neyshabur – Setting fire to the entrance sign of the Revolutionary Guards mobilization unit

Abadan – Setting alight Khomeini's effigy;

Mashhad - Torching the entrance of the clerical regime's center for recruiting and training terrorism, and targeting a branch of foundation affiliated with the regime's supreme leader;

Lahijan – Setting fire to the banner of the eliminated commander of the terrorist Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani

Dezful – Setting fire to pictures of Khamenei and Qassem Soleimani

In addition to the above activities, in celebrating Khomeini's death anniversary, from May 31 to June 3, 2020, defiant youths set fire to Khomeini's and Khamenei's photographs in various cities, including Tehran, Mashhad, Ahvaz, Tabriz, Rudsar, Kerman, Rasht, Karaj, Kermanshah Yazd, Urmia, Nowshahr, Mazandaran, Sirjan, Qom, Qazvin, Lorestan, Bandar Anzali, Hashtpar, Khaf, Behbahan, Shushtar, Rudbar, Varamin, Shiraz, Javanroud, Ardabil, Hamedan, Zahedan, Bandar Abbas, and Shahriar.
 
The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

