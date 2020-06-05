Dr. Randall Gibb Shares His Insight On How The Healthcare Community Is Being Assisted By Technology
BILLINGS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Technology changing at a rapid pace year after year the healthcare community has been very positively impacted and is taking advantage of these advances during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Randall Gibb, a Gynecologic Oncologist based in Billings Montana, recently shared his insights on this subject with the readers of https://bitrebels.com/.
Dr. Gibb shares his views on recent technology innovations, such as Telemedicine. This new advance to our healthcare system has been more widely accepted throughout the recent pandemic. At a time when families are asked to stay home, stay away from the hospital and healthcare providers unless absolutely necessary. Telehealth has made it possible to speak with your doctor or nurse and in some cases have a virtual face to face visit to visually evaluate the patient.
In addition to this newly embraced opportunity to speak to a medical professional from the comfort of your home telehealth has assisted in reducing the cost of doctor visits. Making it more affordable for those who’s healthcare was simply not enough to cover doctor visits this advance is allowing more families to connect with their doctors when they might otherwise have waited and ended up with a more serious condition.
Dr. Gibb continues to share that with the ease of virtual visits and electronic medical records our medical providers can assist us from virtually anywhere. With medical records available for any medical professional to access patients can rest assured that their health care providers have the necessary information to be able to do the best job possible.
The COVID-19 Pandemic has tested our healthcare system and the technology, putting them to the ultimate real life test.
Connect with Dr Randy here: https://drrandallgibb.com/
About Dr. Randall Gibb
Dr. Randall Gibb began his training at the University of Illinois in Champaign/Urbana. He has built a distinguished career as a Gynecologic Oncologist and Health Care Administrator. He established himself as the first Gynecologic Oncologist in the state of Montana. Throughout his leadership and strategic planning he has saved thousands of lives. Dr. Gibb also extended his specialty services at clinics across several states by enabling patients to gain access to high quality healthcare.
About Dr. Randall Gibb
Dr. Randall Gibb began his training at the University of Illinois in Champaign/Urbana. He has built a distinguished career as a Gynecologic Oncologist and Health Care Administrator. He established himself as the first Gynecologic Oncologist in the state of Montana. Throughout his leadership and strategic planning he has saved thousands of lives. Dr. Gibb also extended his specialty services at clinics across several states by enabling patients to gain access to high quality healthcare.
