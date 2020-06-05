Clinical Trial Materials and Supplies Market Worth $25.9 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2019- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical trials have a vigorous supply chain management of the drugs considering the stringency of the regulations and the availability of the infrastructure for the efficient execution. The drug manufacturers and CROs have begun to outsource their logistics and material supply services to the third party for efficient functioning of the clinical trials. This has integrated the third-party vendors into the clinical trial development.

The global clinical trial materials and supplies market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2019 to 2025 to reach $25.9 billion by 2025. The growth in this market is primarily expected to be driven by evolving treatment strategies, emerging clinical supplies markets in developing regions, growing advancements in clinical trial material supply chain process, rising investments and government funding for clinical trials and its supply chain management, and the increasing number of patent expiration. However, changing regulatory landscape and regulatory complexities in the countries is restricting the growth of the clinical trial materials and supplies market.

The global clinical trial materials and supplies market is mainly segmented by services, clinical type, phase outlook, medical specialty, and geography.

Based on services, the logistics and distribution segment commanded the largest share of the overall clinical trial materials and supplies market in 2019. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to the rising R&D cost, increased competition among small and mid-size manufacturers, and stringency over the prices of the medicine. Also, the increasing demand for biological and orphan drugs further promotes the growth of this market. However, the manufacturing and packaging segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR, due to the rising demand for specialty packaging and the increasing advancements like cold chain logistics.

Based on clinical trial type, the therapeutic and prevention segment commanded the largest share of the overall clinical trial materials and supplies market in 2019, mainly due to the increasing prevalence of various diseases, increased concentration of biopharmaceutical companies, and the rising investments in research and development by the drug manufacturers. The therapeutic and prevention segment is further sub-segmented into vaccines, drug discoveries and development, therapeutic devices, biosimilar, therapeutic assays, and therapeutic procedures. Vaccines accounted for the largest share of the overall market for therapeutic and prevention segment, due to the introduction of clinical trials for the infectious disease which contributes in the development of vaccines.

Based on medical specialty, oncology commanded the largest share of the overall clinical trial materials and supplies market in 2019, mainly due to the increasing number of clinical trials for the advancement of cancer treatments.

Based on end user, the pharmaceuticals and biologics segment commanded largest share of the overall clinical trial materials and supplies market. The growth in this market is primarily attributed to the introduction of new clinical supply chain services. Moreover, majority of the companies developing biologics are start-ups or small to mid-size enterprises. However, the relative number of clinical trials in these companies is greater as compared to other end users such as CROs and medical device manufacturers, thereby demanding comparatively greater materials and supplies for clinical trials.

Geographically, North America was the largest market in 2019, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the increasing technological advancements, increasing cases of personalized medicines, increased complexity of material supply operations in clinical trials, growing investments by companies, and various government initiatives to increase the number of clinical trials. However, Asia Pacific region is slated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases in the region, low cost of conducting a clinical trial as compared to western region, and increasing government initiatives to conduct clinical trials. Moreover, due to the stringent regulations for importing clinical supplies, clinical material and supply end-users are expected to strengthen their domestic presence in these countries.

Some of the key players operating in the global clinical trial materials and supplies market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Capsugel Inc., Parexel International Corporation, Eurofins Scientific Inc., Almac Group Ltd, Catalent Inc., Intertek Group plc, Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Biocair International Ltd., Recipharm AB, Avomeen Analytical Services, and Bilcare Inc., among others.

