XpresSpa Group Signs Contract with HyperPointe™ for Airport-based COVID-19 Screening and Testing

XpresCheck™ forms partnership to help launch onsite testing in U.S. airports

NEW YORK, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) ("XpresSpa" or the "Company"), a health and wellness company, today announced that it has partnered with HyperPointe in connection with, XpresCheck, its newly formed business unit that will provide COVID-19 screening and testing in U.S. airports.



Ezra T. Ernst, HyperPointe CEO, said, “We are extremely proud and excited to be working with XpresCheck in combatting this global pandemic and doing our part to help get the country back to normal. Airports serve as the gateway to our country, and ensuring their safety is a key step in getting us back to business as usual.”

HyperPointe is providing a full range of support that extends far beyond marketing, according to Mr. Ernst.

“We like to think of ourselves as co-pilots in helping XpresCheck launch this exciting new initiative. Our strategists have helped them design a workflow with the capacity to test thousands of people each week with minimal disruption to the workday. Our creatives have produced comprehensive promotional, educational and digital solutions to facilitate a successful rollout. In addition, our technology team is integrating the XpresCheck workflow with AdvancedMD’s Practice Management and EHR solution for online appointment scheduling, patient intake, lab integration, medical billing and reporting analytics.”

In addition, the robust set of blind data generated by the testing program can be used to inform COVID-19 surveillance programs and drive future measures that will help ensure the safety of U.S. borders. Based on the development of the partnership with HyperPointe, the Company has decided not to move forward with any further engagements with Relevant Cost Containment Healthcare® and Healthalytica, LLC.

XpresCheck has begun construction and intends to start a pilot program at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport Terminal 4 by the end of June, offering testing for airline employees, contractors and workers, airport concessionaires and their employees, TSA officers, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.

XpresCheck also plans to expand with locations in additional airports to serve travelers as well as industry personnel.

Doug Satzman, XpresSpa Group CEO, said, “We believe we have a significant role to play in the fight against COVID-19 given our airport relationships, infrastructure, workforce, and strong desire to keep travelers and the entire airport community safe. HyperPointe has been an indispensable partner in that mission. Their expertise in the healthcare space has helped us navigate the complexities of the industry, while assisting us rapidly adjust to the ever-changing environment brought on by this global pandemic.”

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 51 locations in 25 airports globally. XpresSpa offers services that are tailored specifically to the busy travel customer. XpresSpa is committed to providing exceptional customer experiences with its innovative premium spa services, as well as luxury travel products and accessories. XpresSpa provides almost one million services to customers per year at its locations in the United States, Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com. To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com.

About HyperPointeTM

HyperPointeTM is an independently owned, full-service health and wellness marketing agency located in Teaneck, NJ. Throughout its history of 30+ years, HyperPointeTM has served as a valuable partner to a diverse array of global and domestic health brands by building deep, personal connections to the patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers they serve. To learn more, visit www.Hyperpointe.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

