Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 696 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,307 in the last 365 days.

Date of AGM and Closing Date for Receipt of Director Election Nominations

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) (“Xanadu” or “the Company”) advises that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, Xanadu will hold its 2020 Annual General Meeting on:

Date: Thursday, 30 July 2020
   
Time: 10:00am (Sydney time)
   
Location: Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited
  Level 3, 60 Carrington Street
  Sydney NSW 2000

In addition, the closing date for the receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a director is Thursday, 11 June 2020.

Shareholders will be advised of further details regarding the 2020 Annual General Meeting in a separate Notice of Meeting, which will be provided to shareholders in late June 2020.  The Notice of Meeting will also be available on the ASX Company Announcements Platform and Xanadu’s website at www.xanadumines.com.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Stewart  Spencer Cole
Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
M: +61 409 819 922 M: +61 434 047 987
E:  Andrew.stewart@xanadumines.com E:  spencer.cole@xanadumines.com
W: www.xanadumines.com  

This Announcement was authorised for release by Xanadu’s Board of Directors.

 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Date of AGM and Closing Date for Receipt of Director Election Nominations

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.