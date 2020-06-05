Menlo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (“Menlo”) (Nasdaq: MNLO), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary therapies to address unmet needs in dermatology, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 27,050,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $1.85 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $50,042,500, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. All of the shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be offered by Menlo. In addition, Menlo has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,057,500 shares of its common stock. The offering is expected to close on June 9, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.



Cowen and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as joint book-runners for the proposed offering. LifeSci Capital LLC is acting as lead manager.

A shelf registration statement relating to these securities was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and declared effective on February 12, 2019. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may also be obtained, when available, from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com or by telephone at (833) 297-2926; or Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. recently combined with Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (“Foamix”) to form a different type of biopharmaceutical company working to solve some of today’s most difficult therapeutic challenges in dermatology and beyond. Foamix is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Menlo.

With expertise in topical medicine innovation as a springboard, Menlo is working to develop and commercialize a variety of solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology (MST™), and has received FDA approval for AMZEEQ® (minocycline) topical foam, 4%, the world’s first topical minocycline, and now also for ZILXI™ (minocycline) topical foam, 1.5%, the first minocycline product of any kind to be approved by the FDA for use in rosacea.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the development and commercialization of Menlo’s products and product candidates and other statements regarding the future expectations, plans and prospects of Menlo. All statements in this press release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are based on Menlo’s current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business operations; adverse events associated with the commercialization of our products; the outcome and cost of clinical trials for current and future product candidates; determination by the FDA that results from Menlo’s clinical trials are not sufficient to support registration or marketing approval of product candidates; the outcome of pricing, coverage and reimbursement negotiations with third party payors for AMZEEQ®, ZILXI™ or any other products or product candidates that Menlo may commercialize in the future; whether, and to what extent, third party payors impose additional requirements before approving AMZEEQ® or ZILXI™ prescription reimbursement; the eligible patient base and commercial potential of AMZEEQ®, ZILXI™ or any of Menlo’s other product or product candidates; risks that Menlo’s intellectual property rights, such as patents, may fail to provide adequate protection, may be challenged and one or more claims may be revoked or interpreted narrowly or will not be infringed; risks that any of Menlo’s patents may be held to be narrowed, invalid or unenforceable or one or more of Menlo’s patent applications may not be granted and potential competitors may also seek to design around Menlo’s granted patents or patent applications; additional competition in the acne and dermatology markets; risks related to our indebtedness; inability to raise additional capital on favorable terms or at all; Menlo’s ability to recruit and retain key employees; and Menlo’s ability to stay in compliance with applicable laws, rules and regulations. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Menlo’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in Menlo’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Menlo’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Although Menlo believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they speak only as of the date of this announcement and Menlo undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

Media Relations:

Bridgette Potratz

Zeno Group

312-755-5462, x5516

bridgette.potratz@zenogroup.com