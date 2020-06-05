Helius Medical Technologies to Present at the Virtual Summer Summit on June 9th

/EIN News/ -- NEWTOWN, Pa., June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that management will participate in the Virtual Summer Summit, which is being held from June 9th-12th. Management will present on Tuesday, June 9th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be provided under the ‘Events’ section of the Helius Medical Technologies investor relations website at https://heliusmedical.com/index.php/investor-relations/events/upcoming-events . An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company’s purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com .

About the PoNS™ Device and PoNS Treatment™

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is an authorized class II, non-implantable medical device authorized for sale in Canada. PoNS is intended as a short term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from MS and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy and indicated as a short term treatment (14 weeks) chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. The PoNS is an investigational medical device in the United States, the European Union, and Australia, and is currently under review for clearance by the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration. PoNS Treatment is currently not commercially available in the United States, the European Union or Australia.

