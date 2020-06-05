Coronavirus - Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda on 5 June 2020

The Ministry of Health confirms thirty five (35) new COVID-19 cases from 2,267 samples tested on 04!f1 June, 2020. All confirmed cases are Ugandans. Fifteen (15) of the new confirmed cases are from 1,412 samples from Points of Entry while twenty (20) are from 855 samples of contacts and alerts. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is now 557.

Additionally, thirty-one (31) foreign truck drivers (18 Kenyans, 7 Tanzanians, 4 Congolese and 2 Burundians) tested positive for COVID-19 and were handed back to their respective countries of origin.

Confirmed Cases:

Seven (07) of the confirmed cases are truck drivers who arrived from South Sudan via Elegu Point of Entry.

Two (2) of the confirmed cases are truck drivers who arrived from Kenya via Busia Point of Entry

Three (3) of the confirmed cases are from Lia, Malaba and Oraba Points of Entry.

Two (2) members of security from Elegu Point of Entry

One (1) of the confirmed cases is a truck driver who arrived via Ngomokomo, Gulu District

Twenty (20) of the confirmed cases are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases. These include: 7 from Kampala, 5 from Amuru, 3 from Mayuge, 2 from Kyotera, 1 from Wakiso, 1 from Dokolo and 1 from Amolatar Districts.

To-date, Uganda has registered a total of 82 COVID-19 recoveries and NO COVID-19 related death recorded.