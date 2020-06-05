Coach, Author, Speaker and Catalyst for Women, Christine Rose to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ChristineRose8 Forbes Coaches Council Official Member

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christine Rose is an author, speaker, and award-winning certified business and executive coach. As CEO of Christine Rose Coaching and Consulting, a boutique coaching firm in the greater Seattle area, Christine employs proven tools, decades of business experience, her keen intuition and coaching expertise to help business owners and leaders grow their teams, profits and companies. As a Vistage™ Chair, she works with high performing CEOs who join Vistage to connect with other CEOs to help them become better leaders, make better decisions, and accelerate their company’s growth. Between monthly Vistage meetings she coaches CEOs.

“Coaching is an ongoing professional relationship that helps people produce extraordinary results” she says. “It impacts their lives, careers, businesses and organizations. Through the process of coaching, clients deepen their learning, improve their performance, and learn to make better choices.“ Christine says this not only builds productivity it enhances each individual’s quality of life overall.

Christine Rose is a woman with a passionate desire to make the world a better place for people. That led to her career as a business coach, with numerous honors that include an ICF credential and a seat on the Forbes’ Coaches Council. She is also an engaging public speaker. In late 2019, she added author to her list of accomplishments with the debut of Life Beyond #MeToo which reached #1 New Release on its Amazon launch day.

In this radio series, Christine is going to offer helpful information for business owners, leaders, and anyone who wants the world to be safer for women. She strives to advance cultural change--individually, in organizations, in communities, and to make the world a better and safer place in the future.

During the course of these shows, Christine will also address the issue of systemic racism, and how to help leaders create safe spaces for their teams. She will further give business leaders tips for managing change in the wake of a global pandemic.

Be sure to listen to this series and get acquainted with Christine Rose. If you are intrigued by her thinking and want to order a copy of Life Beyond Me Too: Creating a Safer World for our Mothers, Daughters, Sisters and Friends, use this link: www.bit.ly/LifeBeyondMeToo

