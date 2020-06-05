Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,306 in the last 365 days.

HEXO Corp to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Investor Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp (“HEXO” or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) plans to release its complete financial results for the quarter ended April 30, 2020, before market hours on Thursday, June 11th, 2020, as well as host a webcast for investors beginning at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Webcast Details
Date: June 11, 2020
Time: 8:30 a.m. EST
Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2410089/16D0AEA8BB7F57BED3418A6AAFDD9AC0

For previous quarterly results and recent press releases, see hexocorp.com.

About HEXO Corp

HEXO Corp is an award-winning consumer packaged goods cannabis company that creates and distributes innovative products to serve the global cannabis market. The Company serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. For more information please visit hexocorp.com.

Investor Relations:
Jennifer Smith
1-866-438-8429
invest@HEXO.com

Media Relations:
(819) 317-0526
media@hexo.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

HEXO Corp to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Investor Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.