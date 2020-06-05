PAE Expands National Security Scope with DTRA Task Order Under CTRIC Program

Counter-Threat Solutions Team will offer specialized expertise through training events and workshops for International Counterproliferation Program and Proliferation Security Initiative

PAE President and CEO John Heller said the award recognizes the PAE Counter-Threat Solutions team’s wide-ranging subject matter expertise and training capabilities.

“DTRA has relied on PAE to support their critical missions with counterproliferation, capacity-building, training and international logistics over the past 12 years,” Heller said. “As we expand our business through new relationships with ICP and PSI, we’ll be sharing our specialized knowledge base through training essential to U.S. national security worldwide.”

“PAE is honored to be selected to continue our record of exceptional service to DTRA by supporting the ICP and PSI missions,” said PAE Vice President of Counter-Threat Solutions Will Todd. “Members of my team look forward to applying their unique skillset to advancing U.S. counterproliferation and maritime security initiatives around the globe.”

PAE will support up to 47 training events and workshops per year, including the development and delivery of curricula and course materials on a variety of specialized national security topics, focusing on enabling the disruption of weapons of mass destruction smuggling networks and pathways. After the base year, the task order may be extended through two one-year options.

ICP and PSI aim to strengthen partner nations’ response to weapons of mass destruction proliferation and threat networks. ICP is a Department of Defense-led interagency program authorized to work in 88 countries alongside the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security. PSI is a global effort that aims to stop trafficking of weapons of mass destruction, their delivery systems, and related materials to and from states and non-state actors of proliferation concern. DTRA supports PSI by designing, planning and executing international PSI activities encompassing 107 endorsing countries worldwide.

About PAE

For 65 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With a global workforce of more than 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia. Find us online at pae.com , on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

