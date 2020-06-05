Cellbox Solutions Appoints Dr. Herbert Mueller-Hartmann as Head of Research and Development

KIEL, Germany, June 05, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- Effective today, Cellbox Solutions GmbH announces the appointment of former Head of Biosolutions R&D from Lonza Pharma and Biotech, Dr. Herbert A. Mueller-Hartmann, as the new Head of Research and Development. Dr. Mueller-Hartmann will be continuing on the successful work of Dr. Hans-Otto Nagels.

Wolfgang Kintzel, CEO of Cellbox Solutions, commented: “As Cellbox Solutions enters into its next phase of growth, it is with great pleasure that we announce Herbert as our new Head of R&D. Herbert brings with him extensive experience and a strong record for developing significant new technologies from his time as the Global Head of Biosolutions R&D at Lonza AG.”

“Herbert will play a pivotal role in driving our R&D strategy to further grow our pipeline. His experience will be valuable in building an excellent product portfolio, both in the field of new live cell shipment devices and relevant solutions for packaging and storing biological material,” added Prof. Dr. Kathrin Adlkofer, COO and founder of Cellbox Solutions.

“I am honoured to join the Cellbox team in this important role. Cellbox Solutions is a young and ambitious company with talented scientists who aim to revolutionise the cell therapy sector,” stated Dr. Mueller-Hartmann.

Prior to joining Cellbox Solutions, Dr. Mueller-Hartmann was the Global Head of Biosolutions R&D and Head of Research & Technology Bioscience at Lonza Pharma and Biotech. Here he gained experience in the fields of cell and media product development, including applications for the cell & gene therapy market. He will work closely with the Business Development team, where his previous work in innovation management for the Lonza Bioscience business unit will be highly advantageous. Having managed the complete development process from idea generation to its launch, of consumables, hardware and software, his previous experience will be invaluable for enhancing Cellbox’s solution-oriented product portfolio.

Herbert holds a PhD in Biology from the University of Cologne and a certification as Chief Technology Manager from RWTH International Academy in Aachen.

Cellbox Solutions’ strategic path for 2020/2021 is defined by a focus on strong international expansion efforts and the commercial launch of Cellbox’s expanded product portfolio. Under the new leadership, priority will be given to global cooperation to address sales, product innovation and corporate growth.

About Cellbox Solutions Cellbox Solutions GmbH, founded in 2016, is a spin-off from the Fraunhofer Research Institution for Marine Biotechnology and Cell Technology in Lübeck (Germany) focusing on innovative logistic solutions for the global BioMedTech industry. Our portable CO 2 incubator, the Cellbox®, provides a controlled environment for the transport of living cells and biological structures, where temperature and CO 2 can be adjusted to ensure optimal incubation conditions. We have the vision of transforming the future of healthcare by providing support for new treatments that foster the focus from treating to healing. Our aim is to provide cell logistic solutions that facilitate life enabling therapy designs and to make them accessible for everybody.

