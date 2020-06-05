Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Admission of securities

/EIN News/ -- ST HELIER, Jersey, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) notes that further to the announcement of June 3, 2020, the 2,500 common shares in the form of depositary interests will admit to trading on AIM on June 9, 2020.



Following the issue of the underlying shares, the Company has a total number of shares in issue of 11,518,360 common shares of no par value each. Caledonia has no shares in treasury; therefore, this figure may be used by holders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

