Milling, paving operations to begin around Albany County

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation are set to begin milling and paving operations in various locations around Albany County on Monday.

Crews will be milling portions of the Interstate 80 service road and US 30/287 north of Laramie. Once milling is complete, work will begin to pave those areas, starting with US 30/287 on June 14. Crews will also be paving portions of WYO 130, including near Lake Hattie and just outside of Centennial.

They will also do pavement patching on portions of the 15th Street bridge over I-80 in Laramie. All milling and paving schedules are subject to change, including due to inclement weather conditions and material availability. Lane closures, flaggers and other traffic control measures will be in place, so motorists should stay alert, slow down and be prepared for potential delays through these areas over the next few weeks.

