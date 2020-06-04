Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gran Colombia Gold Announces Voting Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders Held Today

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Colombia Gold Corp.’s (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders was held today. The detailed results of the votes for each matter to be acted upon are set out below:

Item Description of matter Outcome Voted Voted (%)
1. Fixing the number of directors at seven Approved 26,740,883 For
4,176 Against		 99.98%
0.02%
2. The election of the following individuals as directors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed or elected:      
Serafino Iacono Approved 25,508,557 For
1,236,502 Withheld		 95.38%
4.62%
Miguel de la Campa Approved 26,731,031 For
14,028 Withheld		 99.95%
0.05%
De Lyle Bloomquist Approved 26,690,633 For
54,428 Withheld		 99.80%
0.20%
Mónica De Greiff Approved 26,710,336 For
34,723 Withheld		 99.87%
0.13%
Hernan Juan Jose Martinez Torres Approved 26,702,992 For
42,067 Withheld		 99.84%
0.16%
Robert Metcalfe Approved 25,561,710 For
1,183,349 Withheld		 95.58%
4.42%
Jaime Perez Branger Approved 23,838108 For
2,906,951 Withheld		 89.13%
10.87%
3. Appointing KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors. Approved 31,743,210 For
29,923 Withheld		 99.91%
0.09%
4. Reapproval of the Stock Option Plan of the Corporation which fixes the maximum aggregate number of shares reserved for issuance under the plan at 9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation. Approved 23,827,999 For
2,917,060 Against		 89.09%
10.91%
5. Approval of a special resolution authorizing the exercise or conversion by 2176423 Ontario Ltd. and any of its associates and affiliates of up to 1,786,958 warrants and the corresponding issuance of up to 1,786,958 common shares by the Corporation, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular. Approved 26,564,617 For
180,442 Against		 99.32%
0.68%

About Gran Colombia Gold Corp.

Gran Colombia is a Canadian-based mid-tier gold producer with its primary focus in Colombia where it is currently the largest underground gold and silver producer with several mines in operation at its high-grade Segovia Operations. Gran Colombia owns approximately 74% of Caldas Gold Corp., a Canadian mining company currently advancing a prefeasibility study for a major expansion and modernization of its underground mining operations at its Marmato Project in Colombia. Gran Colombia’s project pipeline includes its Zancudo Project in Colombia together with an approximately 21% equity interest in Gold X Mining Corp. (TSXV: GLDX) (Guyana – Toroparu) and an approximately 20% equity interest in Western Atlas Resources Inc. (“Western Atlas”) (TSX-V: WA) (Nunavut – Meadowbank).

Additional information on Gran Colombia can be found on its website at www.grancolombiagold.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For Further Information, Contact:
Mike Davies
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 360-4653
investorrelations@grancolombiagold.com

