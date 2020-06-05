Former Division I Golfer Randall Hunt Describes the Benefits of Golf as a Lifelong Sport
Former Division I golfer Randall Hunt describes the benefits of golf as a lifelong sport.TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, USA, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many athletes play sports in high school or college, letting them fade away shortly after graduation. That's partly due to a lack of opportunities or organization for playing sports. It's also due to a risk of injury as we age. Many sports simply can't be endured throughout the duration of a lifetime without the risk of serious injury. Former Division I golfer and fitness expert Randall Hunt explains that golf is not one of those sports.
"Golf is truly a lifelong sport," Randall Hunt explains. "You can start as a child and play it well into your golden years."
Hunt explains that golf offers a number of mental and physical benefits to those who play, and those benefits can be carried throughout life. According to Randall Hunt and other golf enthusiasts, golf offers a low-impact opportunity to stay fit, improve endurance, increase muscle tone, and keep body fat low.
"We always encourage golfers of all ages, who are capable, to skip the cart and walk the course," Randall Hunt says. "Walking 18 holes of golf several times per week can promote a healthy heart and a more physically fit body in general."
However, Randall Hunt explains that golf offers far more than the obvious physical benefits. He states that golf is an ideal way for people to stay in touch with friends, especially as they grow older, and possibly, more isolated. Randall Hunt describes that golf is an opportunity for people of all ages to get out and socialize.
"Many seniors find themselves staying home and isolating more and more as they age, especially if they are alone," Randall Hunt explains. "A round of golf offers them the opportunity to get outdoors, have fun, and socialize with friends. This can serve as a major mental boost."
Randall Hunt explains further that the act of playing golf can greatly reduce stress. Enjoying physical exercise in a natural, outdoor environment has been proven to alleviate anxiety, depression, stress, and more. Randall Hunt states that playing a round of golf can be extremely beneficial for the mind.
"Golf introduces players to people and places they never would have met or seen before," Randall Hunt describes.
The former Division I golfer explains that a passion for golf often involves joining leagues and getting involved in a community of golfers. This offers an opportunity for meeting people that probably wouldn't have happened otherwise. Randall Hunt also states that golf gives many people a reason to travel around the state, the country, and the globe to play new courses.
"Golf has offered me countless opportunities in life," Randall Hunt explains. "And I encourage everyone to get involved in this lifelong sport and enjoy all of the physical and mental benefits it has to offer."
