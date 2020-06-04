North Dakota Department of Commerce announces June 12 deadline for Operation Intern applications

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that the application window for Operation Intern will close on Friday, June 12. “Operation Intern has been an excellent resource in helping businesses provide work experiences for students in high-need, in-demand jobs in North Dakota for many years,” Commerce Workforce Division Director Katie Ralston said. “Commerce is proud to continue supporting businesses as they continue to recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.” With the deadline approaching, Commerce has already received an ample amount of applications and would like to encourage additional businesses to take this opportunity to not only help their business grow, but to expand work-based learning experiences throughout the state. Administered by Commerce, Operation Intern is a grant program designed to expand the number of internships, work experience and apprenticeship positions with North Dakota employers. The program focuses on creating new internships and apprenticeships within the state’s targeted industries. Priority will be given to new startups, companies that have not participated in the program previously and new internship or apprenticeship positions. The primary focus of the program is private sector businesses in targeted industries: energy, advanced manufacturing, value-added agriculture, tourism and technology-based businesses, to include cybersecurity . Funding may be granted for other in-demand occupations like health care. In-demand occupations will be determined using a list compiled by Job Service North Dakota and the Workforce Development Council.

###

The North Dakota Department of Commerce works to improve the quality of life for North Dakota citizens by leading efforts to attract, retain and expand wealth. Commerce serves businesses and communities statewide through committed people and partners who offer valuable programs and dynamic services

C O N T A C T :

For more North Dakota news and information, go to www.NDCommerce.com Kayla Jo Finley | 701-516-3560 kjfinley@nd.gov Katie Ralston | 701-328-5313 keralston@nd.gov