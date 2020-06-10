Staypineapple Says “Help Us Help Them"

Help healthcare workers by purchasing a gift certificate for an overnight stay. STAYPINEAPPLE

Participate in the Buy One, Give One "Vacay Layaway" program to jumpstart travel and thank healthcare workers for their tireless efforts on the front lines.

What a wonderful opportunity to pay it forward. We are proud of our Staypineapple guests and friends for joining us to bring these health care professionals a well-deserved break!” — Marco Baumann, Vice President

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staypineapple partnered with MMGY Global, the largest integrated marketing company specializing in the travel, tourism and hospitality industry, and the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) who spearheaded the program’s creation and launch effort.

To date, the boutique hotel company has donated 109 room nights to the American Nurses Association. These donated room nights will be distributed to medical professionals who can use them toward future leisure stays so they can truly enjoy time with their loved ones.

Staypineapple hotels would like to achieve their goal of donating 200 room nights by the time the campaign ends on June 30th, 2020. They are encouraging anyone who can to join them in this special effort and purchase a BOGO certificate today.

Staypineapple's BOGO offer provides three ways for you to save on future stays and pay it forward!

Spend $180 and receive a $200 gift certificate = We donate 1 room night

Spend $350 and receive a $400 gift certificate plus 2 fluffy signature Staypineapple bath sheets = We donate 2 room nights

Spend $850 and receive a $1000 gift certificate plus 1 full set of fluffy signature Staypineapple towels (2 bath sheets, 2 hand towels, 2 washcloths, 1 bath mat) = We donate 5 room nights

###

About Staypineapple

Based in the Pacific Northwest, Staypineapple represents a brand of ten privately owned and managed hotels in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, Portland, and San Diego. Focused on thoughtful service and design with an uncanny knack for anticipating needs, the brand wholeheartedly embraces the pineapple’s symbol of hospitality and joy. For more information, visit www.staypineapple.com

About HSMAI

The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners and is the industry’s leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals and their partners with tools, insights, and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing, and optimize revenue through programs such as the Adrian Awards, HSMAI ROC, Marketing Strategy Conference, and Sales Leader Forum. Founded in 1927, HSMAI is a membership organization comprising more than 5,000 members worldwide, with 40 chapters in the Americas Region. Connect with HSMAI at hsmai.org, HSMAI Facebook, HSMAI Twitter, and HSMAI YouTube.

About MMGY Global

With more than 38 years of experience, MMGY Global is the world’s largest and most integrated global marketing firm, specializing in the travel, hospitality, and entertainment industries. With nine operating brands across the world, the award-winning organization maintains a global communications practice in all marketing channels, serving many of the world’s premier travel and tourism brands. As a company dedicated to the global travel industry, MMGY Global strives to create a connected, inclusive, and peaceful world by promoting travel as a cultural bridge of understanding. For more information, visit www.mmgyglobal.com

About American Nurses Association

The American Nurses Association (ANA) is the premier organization representing the interests of the nation's 4 million registered nurses. ANA is at the forefront of improving the quality of health care for all. Founded in 1896, and with members in all 50 states and U.S. territories, ANA is the strongest voice for the profession.