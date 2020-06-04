Douglas Dynamics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW), North America's premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced that its Board of Directors approved and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share for the second quarter of 2020.



The declared dividend will be paid on June 30, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 19, 2020.

About Douglas Dynamics

