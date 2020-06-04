Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mimecast to Present at Piper Sandler & Co. - P.S. It's Friday: e-Mail Threat Prevention

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email and data security company, announced today that Peter Bauer, Mimecast Chief Executive Officer and Rafe Brown, Mimecast Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Piper Sandler & Co. - P.S. It's Friday: Signed, Sealed & Delivered | e-Mail Threat Prevention virtual event hosted by Rob Owens Senior Research Analyst, Security & Infrastructure Software.  Mimecast’s presentation will begin at 10:00 AM EDT on June 5, 2020. 

Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation here:

http://wsw.com/webcast/pipersandler5/mime/

The presentation will be available for 90 days following the live event, here: http://investors.mimecast.com

About Mimecast
Mimecast is a cybersecurity provider that helps thousands of organizations worldwide make email safer, restore trust and strengthen cyber resilience. Mimecast’s expanded cloud suite enables organizations to implement a comprehensive cyber resilience strategy. From email and web security, archive and data protection, to awareness training, uptime assurance and more, Mimecast helps organizations stand strong in the face of cyber-attacks, human error and technical failure. www.mimecast.com 

