Lands' End Announces Participation in the Cowen 2020 Virtual New Retail Ecosystem CEO Summit

/EIN News/ -- DODGEVILLE, Wis., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) today announced that the Company will be participating in the Cowen 2020 Virtual New Retail Ecosystem CEO Summit, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 3:15 PM Eastern Time. Jerome Griffith, Chief Executive Officer and President, will participate in the Next Generation Brand Innovation CEO Roundtable.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at http://investors.landsend.com . An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

