Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,363 in the last 365 days.

Lands' End Announces Participation in the Cowen 2020 Virtual New Retail Ecosystem CEO Summit

/EIN News/ -- DODGEVILLE, Wis., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) today announced that the Company will be participating in the Cowen 2020 Virtual New Retail Ecosystem CEO Summit, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 3:15 PM Eastern Time. Jerome Griffith, Chief Executive Officer and President, will participate in the Next Generation Brand Innovation CEO Roundtable.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at http://investors.landsend.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

Contacts:

Lands' End, Inc.
James Gooch
Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
(608) 935-9341

Investor Relations:
ICR, Inc.
Jean Fontana
(646) 277-1214
Jean.Fontana@icrinc.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Lands' End Announces Participation in the Cowen 2020 Virtual New Retail Ecosystem CEO Summit

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.