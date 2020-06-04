New video: We’re All In Small Business Grants

WEDC will begin accepting applications for the $75 million We’re All In Small Business Grant Program starting at 8 a.m. on June 15. The program, which will provide $2,500 grants to 30,000 small businesses, is designed to help small businesses get back on their feet amid the COVID-19 pandemic while encouraging them to adopt best practices to keep employees, customers and communities safe. Watch the video to learn more about the new grant program that opens for applications on June 15, whether your business may qualify, and how you can start to prepare to apply.