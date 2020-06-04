Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 717 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,357 in the last 365 days.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. Investors Who Have Suffered Losses Greater Than $100,000

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (“Hebron” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HEBT) to determine whether Hebron issued false or misleading business information to investors.

On June 3, 2020, Grizzly Research presented a report which alleged that Hebron is an “insider enrichment scheme without economic basis,” and Hebron, according to Grizzly Research, “is the quintessential example why . . . tighter disclosure and auditing regulations [is needed] for US listed Chinese companies. [Grizzly Research] believe[s] HEBT has engaged in egregious wrongdoings that should result in immediate delisting.”

On this news, Hebron’s stock dropped significantly during intraday trading on June 3, 2020.

Hebron investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, the Company’s common stock and suffered losses greater than $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., Kevin Cauley, Director, Business Development, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 802, securities@kehoelawfirm.cominfo@kehoelawfirm.com, to discuss the securities investigation or potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.

Primary Logo

You just read:

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. Investors Who Have Suffered Losses Greater Than $100,000

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.