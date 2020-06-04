Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

/EIN News/ -- ELGIN, Ill., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (Nasdaq:HCCI) announced that Mark DeVita, CFO, will present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Heritage-Crystal Clean’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:40 am EST. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the following link, http://www.wsw.com/webcast/stifel19/hcci or in the investor relations section of the company's website: http://www.crystal-clean.com/investor-relations/



Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. provides parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services primarily to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance sector as well as manufacturers and other industrial businesses. Our service programs include parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection and re-refining, vacuum truck services, waste antifreeze collection and recycling, and field services. These services help our customers manage their used chemicals and liquid and solid wastes, while also helping to minimize their regulatory burdens. Our customers include businesses involved in vehicle maintenance operations, such as car dealerships, automotive repair shops, and trucking firms, as well as small-to-medium sized manufacturers, such as metal product fabricators, printers, and other industrial businesses. Through our used oil re-refining program, we recycle used oil into high quality lubricating base oil, and we are a supplier to firms that produce and market finished lubricants. Through our antifreeze program we recycle spent antifreeze and produce a full line of virgin-quality antifreeze products. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois.

