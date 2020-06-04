Liquidity Services to Sell Surplus Plant Support Equipment Assets from the Savannah River Site on Its Online Auction Marketplace, AllSurplus.com

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), a global solution provider in the reverse supply chain with the world’s largest marketplace for business surplus, is selling surplus assets from the Savannah River Site that are currently located at a property storage location in Barnwell, South Carolina. In partnership with AW Properties Global and PPL Group, Liquidity Services will sell approximately 450,000 unused assets . The first of several sales events on AllSurplus.com is currently open for bidding through June 18, 2020 and multiple assets are also available for buyers to make an offer in lieu of an auction event.



The assets are being disposed due to a project cancellation and are of the highest nuclear-grade equipment available; easily re-purposed for general manufacturing use. The assets are still in original packaging, making for easy removal with no decommissioning required.

Featured assets for sale include:

More than 80 lots for Power Generation, Transmission & Distribution equipment including switchgear assemblies, quick connection boxes, transformers, control panels, power converters, and electric jumper bars.

equipment including switchgear assemblies, quick connection boxes, transformers, control panels, power converters, and electric jumper bars. Over 70 lots for HVAC equipment including air handlers, recirculation coolers, AC evaporation sections, horizontal blower coils, vertical blower coils, humidifiers, and air conditioning units.

equipment including air handlers, recirculation coolers, AC evaporation sections, horizontal blower coils, vertical blower coils, humidifiers, and air conditioning units. Nearly 40 lots of Construction Components and Supplies including wireways, insulation, fire suppression nozzles, fire alarms and smoke detectors, floor scrubbers, and troffers.

“The assets for sale from the Savannah River Site mark a rare opportunity for plant owners to purchase brand new plant support equipment at auction,” said Jeff Morter, Director of Liquidity Services. “The assets are top nuclear-grade quality ranging from generators, copper cable, variable frequency drives, air conditioning units, and compressors.”

Interested buyers can view all assets available from Savannah River on AllSurplus.com . For further questions, please contact buyer support at +1-800-665-1042 or buyerhelp@allsurplus.com

AllSurplus currently has nearly 10,000 assets for sale including energy assets, manufacturing and industrial equipment, construction, mining, and farming equipment, and transportation assets. Detailed asset descriptions, photographs and inspection reports are available through the listing pages for each asset.

AllSurplus is Liquidity Services’ newest online marketplace for business surplus, ranging from heavy equipment to transportation assets and industrial machinery. AllSurplus is the smartest, fastest way to sell heavy equipment as sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. AllSurplus is powered by one of the most experienced and trusted companies in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services, which has supported over 14,000 sellers and 3.6 million buyers across the globe. AllSurplus buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government sellers. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 14,000 sellers worldwide. With over $8 billion in completed transactions, and approximately 3.6 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com .

Contact:

Liquidity Services

Julie Davis

202.558.6234

julie.davis@liquidityservices.com