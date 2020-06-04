LPL Bank and Credit Union Investment Program Managers Make Up One-Third of Industry Top 30 List

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that 10 program managers aligned with the firm’s Institution Services platform have been recognized among the 2020 Top 30 Program Managers list, published by Bank Investment Consultant (BIC), a leading information source for bank and credit union financial advisors.



The LPL affiliated program managers recognized on the list include:

# 12- Karen Benedict , Northwest Federal Credit Union, Herndon, Va.

, Northwest Federal Credit Union, Herndon, Va. # 13- John Beard , Northwest Bank, Warren, Pa.

, Northwest Bank, Warren, Pa. # 14- Matt Dailey , BECU (formerly Boeing Employees Credit Union), Tukwila, Wash.

, BECU (formerly Boeing Employees Credit Union), Tukwila, Wash. # 16- Robert Carr, Central Trust Bank, Jefferson City, Mo.

Central Trust Bank, Jefferson City, Mo. # 17- Ken Ellspermann , Old National Bank, Evansville, Ind.

, Old National Bank, Evansville, Ind. # 18- Jestin Dohner , Johnson Bank, Racine, Wis.

, Johnson Bank, Racine, Wis. # 19- Chad Waddoups , Mountain America Credit Union, West Jordan, Utah

, Mountain America Credit Union, West Jordan, Utah # 25- Rebecca Robinson , Zions Bank, Salt Lake City, Utah

, Zions Bank, Salt Lake City, Utah # 26- Bill Moore , Capital City Bank, Tallahassee, Fla.

, Capital City Bank, Tallahassee, Fla. # 28- John Olerio, Webster Bank, Southington, Conn.

“We congratulate these esteemed program managers on being recognized for their leadership and management of the investment programs located at their bank or credit union,” said Arthur Osman, LPL Financial executive vice president, Institution Services Business Consulting. “It takes vision, support from the institution and partners, and commitment from a talented team to be able to lead a program to these heights. We applaud each program manager and their team for the work they do, and we look forward to supporting their continued success.”

According to BIC, the list recognizes investment program managers located in banks and credit unions based on several qualifying criteria, including the number of advisors they oversee, team assets under management*, percentage growth in team production, and production per advisor.

These program managers are supported by LPL Financial, a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker/dealer. LPL Financial is the nation’s leading provider of third-party investment services to financial institutions, offering insurance and investment services to more than 800 banks and credit unions nationwide**. The Institution Services offering provides consulting, back-office support, access to technology and resources delivering integrated capabilities, and solutions to address the evolving needs of bank and credit union investment programs.

The full BIC Top 30 Program Managers list for 2020 can be found at the following links:

Top Program Managers (1-10)

Top Program Managers (11-20)

Top Program Managers (21-30)

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer***. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA / SIPC.

*The team assets under management numbers reported by BIC include advisory and brokerage assets serviced by the advisor team. Asset numbers reported were as of 01/1/2020.

**Source: 2018/2019 Kehrer Bielan TPM Survey. Based on Financial Institution Market Share.

***Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

LPL Financial and Bank Investment Consultant are not affiliated entities.

