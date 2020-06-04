Quanex Building Products Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- Balance Sheet & Liquidity Remain Strong

Margin Expansion Realized in NA Fenestration Segment

Management Optimistic About Recovery

HOUSTON, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months ended April 30, 2020.

The Company reported the following selected financial results:

Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Sales $187.5 $218.2 $384.1 $415.0 Gross Margin $37.7 $46.8 $76.9 $85.1 Gross Margin % 20.1% 21.5% 20.0% 20.5% Net Income (Loss) $5.5 ($24.0) $5.5 ($27.6) Diluted EPS $0.17 ($0.73) $0.17 ($0.84) Adjusted Net Income $6.4 $6.3 $7.6 $4.0 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.19 $0.19 $0.23 $0.12 Adjusted EBITDA $21.8 $23.4 $37.5 $35.4 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 11.6% 10.7% 9.8% 8.5% Cash Provided by Operating Activities $6.1 $20.4 $2.5 $0.1 Free Cash Flow ($0.9) $13.6 ($13.8) ($12.9)

(See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table Selected Segment Data table and Free Cash Flow Reconciliation table for additional information)

George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The first two months of our second quarter were very solid, but, as expected, April proved to be a challenge due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the volume decline in April, we were able to realize Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion in our North American Fenestration segment and on a consolidated basis.

“As previously disclosed, due to the uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, we withdrew guidance for 2020 and borrowed against our revolving credit facility as a precautionary measure. Our variable cost structure enables us to flex down as volume dictates to protect margins. As such, we implemented furloughs, reduced shift patterns, suspended all near-term non-essential capital requirements and we are engaged in ongoing discussions with our customers and suppliers with respect to managing working capital. As of today, all of our plants are operational, we have started to recall furloughed employees, our balance sheet and liquidity remain very strong, our dividend is currently safe and volume in May was not as soft as anticipated. We are optimistic about the recovery ahead, but we understand that challenges will persist in the near-term. We have worked hard over the past few years to make sure we have a flexible capital structure and a balance sheet that is strong enough to weather the challenges we are currently facing. As a result of these actions, we believe our Company is well positioned to take advantage of any opportunities that may arise as a result of this pandemic.” (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)

Second Quarter 2020 Results Summary

The decrease in net sales during the second quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to softer demand in April related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Volume started to decline in all of Quanex’s manufacturing facilities in late March and the Company’s two manufacturing facilities in the UK were shut down completely on March 25, 2020 in compliance with government orders. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)

The increase in reported earnings was primarily the result of a $30.0 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, non-cash goodwill impairment in the North American Cabinet Components segment during the second quarter of 2019. The increase in adjusted earnings was driven by lower selling, general and administrative expense.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity Update

As of April 30, 2020, Quanex’s leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA was unchanged at 1.4x. (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)

The Company’s liquidity was $189.3 million as of April 30, 2020, consisting of $80.2 million in cash on hand plus availability under its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2023, less letters of credit outstanding.

Share Repurchases

Quanex’s Board of Directors authorized a $60 million share repurchase program in September of 2018. Repurchases under this program will be made in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other relevant factors. The program does not have an expiration date or a limit on the number of shares that may be repurchased. The Company repurchased 149,937 shares of common stock for approximately $2.1 million at an average price of $13.70 per share during the three months ended April 30, 2020. As of April 30, 2020, approximately $11.7 million remained under the existing share repurchase authorization.

Recent Events

Quanex’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on the Company’s common stock, payable June 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2020.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company has scheduled a conference call for Friday, June 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT).

About Quanex

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. For more information contact Scott Zuehlke, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, at 713-877-5327 or scott.zuehlke@quanex.com .

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net) and Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of Quanex’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The Company believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods, and will assist investors in understanding Quanex’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities. The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. The Company does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements that use the words “estimated,” “expect,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “will,” “might,” or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: impacts from public health issues (including pandemics, such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic) on the economy and the demand for Quanex’s products, the Company’s future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to Quanex’s industry, and the Company’s future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from this release. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect Quanex’s future performance, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2019, and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 187,475 $ 218,203 $ 384,072 $ 415,011 Cost of sales 149,732 171,378 307,159 329,935 Selling, general and administrative 16,713 23,722 40,845 51,748 Restructuring charges 251 84 404 187 Depreciation and amortization 11,886 12,404 24,791 24,976 Asset impairment charges - 29,978 - 29,978 Operating income (loss) 8,893 (19,363 ) 10,873 (21,813 ) Interest expense (1,563 ) (2,602 ) (3,145 ) (5,044 ) Other, net 300 (54 ) 336 202 Income (loss) before income taxes 7,630 (22,019 ) 8,064 (26,655 ) Income tax expense (2,129 ) (1,955 ) (2,553 ) (968 ) Net income (loss) $ 5,501 $ (23,974 ) $ 5,511 $ (27,623 ) Earnings (loss) per common share, basic $ 0.17 $ (0.73 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.84 ) Earnings (loss) per common share, diluted $ 0.17 $ (0.73 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.84 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 32,676 32,951 32,770 33,026 Diluted 32,793 32,951 32,907 33,026 Cash dividends per share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ 0.16

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

April 30, 2020 October 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,252 $ 30,868 Accounts receivable, net 66,892 82,946 Inventories, net 75,072 67,159 Prepaid and other current assets 9,602 9,353 Total current assets 231,818 190,326 Property, plant and equipment, net 187,482 193,600 Operating lease right-of-use assets 41,763 - Goodwill 143,870 145,563 Intangible assets, net 98,905 107,297 Other assets 9,047 8,324 Total assets $ 712,885 $ 645,110 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 42,227 $ 63,604 Accrued liabilities 27,396 39,221 Income taxes payable 2,066 6,183 Current maturities of long-term debt 666 746 Current operating lease liabilities 6,687 - Total current liabilities 79,042 109,754 Long-term debt 229,697 156,414 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 35,551 - Deferred pension and postretirement benefits 11,364 13,322 Deferred income taxes 20,926 19,363 Other liabilities 12,348 16,070 Total liabilities 388,928 314,923 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 373 374 Additional paid-in-capital 252,717 254,673 Retained earnings 185,779 185,703 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (36,163 ) (33,817 ) Treasury stock at cost (78,749 ) (76,746 ) Total stockholders’ equity 323,957 330,187 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 712,885 $ 645,110

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended April 30, 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 5,511 $ (27,623 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 24,791 24,976 Stock-based compensation 86 1,043 Deferred income tax 1,194 (1,256 ) Asset impairment charge - 29,978 Other, net 463 1,078 Changes in assets and liabilities: Decrease in accounts receivable 14,682 3,479 Increase in inventory (8,363 ) (15,522 ) Increase in other current assets (559 ) (681 ) Decrease in accounts payable (16,807 ) (2,617 ) Decrease in accrued liabilities (13,673 ) (14,716 ) (Decrease) increase in income taxes payable (4,052 ) 183 Increase in deferred pension and postretirement benefits 562 1,567 Decrease in other long-term liabilities (787 ) (131 ) Other, net (576 ) 385 Cash provided by operating activities 2,472 143 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (16,313 ) (13,022 ) Proceeds from disposition of capital assets 33 298 Cash used for investing activities (16,280 ) (12,724 ) Financing activities: Borrowings under credit facilities 114,500 57,500 Repayments of credit facility borrowings (41,000 ) (42,500 ) Repayments of other long-term debt (505 ) (784 ) Common stock dividends paid (5,287 ) (5,335 ) Issuance of common stock 2,954 27 Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock (454 ) (322 ) Purchase of treasury stock (6,693 ) (4,702 ) Cash provided by financing activities 63,515 3,884 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (323 ) (44 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 49,384 (8,741 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 30,868 29,003 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 80,252 $ 20,262

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash provided by operating activities $6,129 $20,386 $2,472 $143 Capital expenditures (7,001) (6,751) (16,313) (13,022) Free Cash Flow ($872) $13,635 ($13,841) ($12,879)

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS April 30, 2020 April 30, 2019 April 30, 2020 April 30, 2019 Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net (Loss)

Income Diluted

EPS Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net (Loss)

Income Diluted

EPS Net income (loss) as reported $ 5,501 $ 0.17 $ (23,974 ) $ (0.73 ) $ 5,511 $ 0.17 $ (27,623 ) $ (0.84 ) Reconciling items from below 890 0.02 30,250 0.92 2,106 0.06 31,584 0.96 Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS $ 6,391 $ 0.19 $ 6,276 $ 0.19 $ 7,617 $ 0.23 $ 3,961 $ 0.12 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

April 30, 2020 Three Months Ended

April 30, 2019 Six Months Ended

April 30, 2020 Six Months Ended

April 30, 2019 Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Net income (loss) as reported $ 5,501 $ (23,974 ) $ 5,511 $ (27,623 ) Income tax expense 2,129 1,955 2,553 968 Other, net (300 ) 54 (336 ) (202 ) Interest expense 1,563 2,602 3,145 5,044 Depreciation and amortization 11,886 12,404 24,791 24,976 EBITDA 20,779 (6,959 ) 35,664 3,163 Reconciling items from below 1,031 30,311 1,802 32,282 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,810 $ 23,352 $ 37,466 $ 35,445 Reconciling Items Three Months Ended

April 30, 2020 Three Months Ended

April 30, 2019 Six Months Ended

April 30, 2020 Six Months Ended

April 30, 2019 Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Net sales $ 187,475 $ - $ 218,203 $ - $ 384,072 $ - $ 415,011 $ - Cost of sales 149,732 - 171,378 - 307,159 - 329,935 - Selling, general and administrative 16,713 (780 ) (1) 23,722 (249 ) (1) 40,845 (1,398 ) (1) 51,748 (2,117 ) (1) Restructuring charges 251 (251 ) (2) 84 (84 ) (2) 404 (404 ) (2) 187 (187 ) (2) Asset impairment charges - - 29,978 (29,978 ) (3) - - 29,978 (29,978 ) (3) EBITDA 20,779 1,031 (6,959 ) 30,311 35,664 1,802 3,163 32,282 Depreciation and amortization 11,886 (237 ) (4) 12,404 - 24,791 (968 ) (4) 24,976 - Operating income (loss) 8,893 1,268 (19,363 ) 30,311 10,873 2,770 (21,813 ) 32,282 Interest expense (1,563 ) - (2,602 ) - (3,145 ) - (5,044 ) - Other, net 300 (128 ) (5) (54 ) 24 (5) 336 (68 ) (5) 202 45 (5) Income (loss) before income taxes 7,630 1,140 (22,019 ) 30,335 8,064 2,702 (26,655 ) 32,327 Income tax expense (2,129 ) (250 ) (6) (1,955 ) (85 ) (6) (2,553 ) (596 ) (6) (968 ) (743 ) (6) Net income (loss) $ 5,501 $ 890 $ (23,974 ) $ 30,250 $ 5,511 $ 2,106 $ (27,623 ) $ 31,584 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.17 $ (0.73 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.84 ) (1) Transaction and advisory fees, $0.8 million and $1.3 million related to executive severance charges in the three and six months ended 2020, respectively, and $1.2 million of severance charges related to a reorganization in the six months ended 2019. (2) Restructuring charges relate to the closure of manufacturing plant facilities.

(3) Asset impairment charges relate to goodwill impairment in the North American Cabinet Components segment.

(4) Accelerated depreciation related to the closure of a North American Cabinet Components plant. (5) Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses.

(6) Impact on a with and without basis.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

SELECTED SEGMENT DATA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

This table provides gross margin, operating income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments. NA Fenestration EU Fenestration NA Cabinet

Components Unallocated

Corp & Other Total Three months ended April 30, 2020 Net sales $ 108,593 $ 29,200 $ 50,664 $ (982 ) $ 187,475 Cost of sales 85,153 20,966 44,198 (585 ) 149,732 Gross Margin 23,440 8,234 6,466 (397 ) 37,743 Gross Margin % 21.6% 28.2% 12.8% 20.1% Selling, general and administrative 9,985 5,292 3,981 (2,545 ) 16,713 Restructuring charges 66 - 185 - 251 Depreciation and amortization 5,961 2,330 3,474 121 11,886 Operating income (loss) 7,428 612 (1,174 ) 2,027 8,893 Depreciation and amortization 5,961 2,330 3,474 121 11,886 EBITDA 13,389 2,942 2,300 2,148 20,779 Executive severance charges - - - 780 780 Restructuring charges 66 - 185 - 251 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,455 $ 2,942 $ 2,485 $ 2,928 $ 21,810 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 12.4% 10.1% 4.9% 11.6% Three months ended April 30, 2019 Net sales $ 115,346 $ 41,623 $ 62,836 $ (1,602 ) $ 218,203 Cost of sales 90,031 28,906 53,699 (1,258 ) 171,378 Gross Margin 25,315 12,717 9,137 (344 ) 46,825 Gross Margin % 21.9% 30.6% 14.5% 21.5% Selling, general and administrative 12,213 5,696 4,505 1,308 23,722 Restructuring charges 84 - - - 84 Depreciation and amortization 6,758 2,219 3,305 122 12,404 Asset impairment charges - - 29,978 - 29,978 Operating income (loss) 6,260 4,802 (28,651 ) (1,774 ) (19,363 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,758 2,219 3,305 122 12,404 EBITDA 13,018 7,021 (25,346 ) (1,652 ) (6,959 ) Asset impairment charges - - 29,978 - 29,978 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 249 249 Restructuring charges 84 - - - 84 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,102 $ 7,021 $ 4,632 $ (1,403 ) $ 23,352 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 11.4% 16.9% 7.4% 10.7% Six months ended April 30, 2020 Net sales $ 219,045 $ 65,966 $ 100,708 $ (1,647 ) $ 384,072 Cost of sales 173,850 46,210 88,040 (941 ) 307,159 Gross Margin 45,195 19,756 12,668 (706 ) 76,913 Gross Margin % 20.6% 29.9% 12.6% 20.0% Selling, general and administrative 23,040 11,242 8,834 (2,271 ) 40,845 Restructuring charges 157 - 247 - 404 Depreciation and amortization 12,940 4,738 6,875 238 24,791 Operating income (loss) 9,058 3,776 (3,288 ) 1,327 10,873 Depreciation and amortization 12,940 4,738 6,875 238 24,791 EBITDA 21,998 8,514 3,587 1,565 35,664 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 55 55 Executive severance charges - - - 1,343 1,343 Restructuring charges 157 - 247 - 404 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,155 $ 8,514 $ 3,834 $ 2,963 $ 37,466 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 10.1% 12.9% 3.8% 9.8% Six months ended April 30, 2019 Net sales $ 224,395 $ 76,877 $ 116,688 $ (2,949 ) $ 415,011 Cost of sales 177,184 53,431 101,555 (2,235 ) 329,935 Gross Margin 47,211 23,446 15,133 (714 ) 85,076 Gross Margin % 21.0% 30.5% 13.0% 20.5% Selling, general and administrative 25,290 11,406 9,430 5,622 51,748 Restructuring charges 187 - - - 187 Depreciation and amortization 13,630 4,456 6,644 246 24,976 Asset impairment charges - - 29,978 - 29,978 Operating income (loss) 8,104 7,584 (30,919 ) (6,582 ) (21,813 ) Depreciation and amortization 13,630 4,456 6,644 246 24,976 EBITDA 21,734 12,040 (24,275 ) (6,336 ) 3,163 Asset impairment charges - - 29,978 - 29,978 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 967 967 Severance related to reorganization - - - 1,150 1,150 Restructuring charges 187 - - - 187 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,921 $ 12,040 $ 5,703 $ (4,219 ) $ 35,445 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 9.8% 15.7% 4.9% 8.5%

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

SALES ANALYSIS

(In thousands)

