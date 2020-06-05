New Book Simplifies Emotional Intelligence Leadership Development
O’Donoghue’s latest book shows how to activate emotional intelligence leadership “superpowers” to become relevant, respected…and indispensable
Cheryl explains emotional intelligence in simple terms and provides easy-to-follow steps and valuable techniques to develop and grow our own EQ.”DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the demand for emotional intelligence skills set to increase six-fold in 3-5 years according to recent research by Capgemini, the need for emotionally intelligent leaders is on the rise. The new book How to Be an Emotionally Intelligent Leader (While Crushing Your Goals) was created to “help you unlock the best kept secret to a long and prosperous career—your own emotional intelligence—and how you can use it to lead yourself and those around you in a way that makes you relevant, respected and indispensable.”
— Nate Westre, Consultant, MMIT Business Solutions Group
To accomplish this goal, longtime executive, emotional intelligence leadership champion and coach Cheryl O’Donoghue, has created a unique business guide which features compelling storytelling from 20 leaders of different ages and backgrounds, an eye-opening “superpowers” self-assessment and plenty of intriguing exercises to:
Discover your unique emotional intelligence leadership superpowers
Gain important insights into how your superpowers work for you
Learn how to develop and amplify your superpowers to overcome obstacles and achieve your goals with greater ease and confidence
Customize your own personal plan to raise your leadership game and feel more fulfilled and satisfied with your work
While some books on emotional intelligence development are more theoretical and complex, this one breaks the mold. It is wildly illuminating, fun, practical and actionable. “I wanted to create a leadership transformation guide that people would find tremendous value in reading time and time again, yielding new insights and action plans as they evolve and become more and more emotionally intelligent,” says O’Donoghue.
It appears O’Donoghue’s efforts may have hit the mark.
“Emotional intelligence is rapidly being recognized as one of our most important relationship skills, and with How to be an Emotionally Intelligent Leader author Cheryl O'Donoghue cements her status as an expert on this subject,” says one of the book’s early reviewers, Nate Westre from MMIT Business Solutions Group. “Cheryl explains emotional intelligence in simple terms and provides easy-to-follow steps and valuable techniques to develop and grow our own EQ. I enjoyed the techniques she shared to raise self-awareness and break down emotional barriers that can slow our professional progress. And using Cheryl's included checklists and worksheets to track and measure our emotional intelligence growth will have us all raising emotional intelligence leadership abilities in no time.”
“This is my third book which delves into emotional intelligence but the first that is more intentionally designed as a workbook to guide the reader’s individualized development,” says O’Donoghue. “There is no single formula for being an emotionally intelligent leader. Your emotional intelligence leadership can be expressed in a combination of ways as unique as you. Your mission is to understand WHAT emotional intelligence leadership attributes you possess and HOW you activate those attributes as you lead yourself and others each day. Therein lies the secret of your own success and the greatest wisdom of all.”
All royalties earned from O’Donoghue’s books go to the charitable nonprofit Mission Sisters Who Work (missionsisterswhowork.org). Mission Sisters provides women scholarships, as well as emotional intelligence leadership training to help take charge of their lives so they are well-equipped to close their own gender, opportunity and pay gaps. The organization has a special focus on serving those from underprivileged communities interested in business or STEM careers.
How to Be an Emotionally Intelligent Leader as well as other books by the author—How to Be a Woman in Technology and How to Be a Woman in Business are available on Amazon.
Visit cherylodonoghue.com or BnEiLeader.com for more information on the author, her books, and other resources she has available to develop emotional intelligence leadership in companies and individuals.
Cheryl O'Donoghue
Mission Sisters Who Work
+1 630-253-8861
email us here