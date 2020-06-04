Department of Energy Announces COVID-19 Innovation Portal and Assistance Program

Service Provides Curated Resources and Expertise for Innovators in Fight Against Coronavirus

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Technology Transitions has announced new resources for innovators to combat COVID-19 through its Lab Partnering Service (LPS) and the COVID-19 Technical Assistance Program (CTAP). Supported by DOE’s Office of Technology Transitions (OTT), these initiatives will allow America’s innovators to readily access vital resources and connect and partner with experts at DOE’s 17 National Laboratories in the fight against the virus.

“Home to the best energy and science R&D enterprise, the Department of Energy has mobilized its considerable resources to better understand and combat the threat presented by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. “These programs will help transition those resources into the hands of America’s motivated and talented innovation community. We are grateful to all of DOE’s 17 National Labs, who have stepped up to facilitate access to their researchers, intellectual property, and facilities during this trying time.”

Visitors to the LPS COVID-19 portal can connect quickly with experienced researchers, browse existing patents available for licensing, and get information about facilities that may be useful in their efforts to contribute to the fight against the pandemic. The LPS previously created similar portals around events specific to the commercial space industry and artificial intelligence, but this is the first time the platform has been used to streamline access in an emergency.

CTAP will provide targeted funding to DOE’s National Lab system to assist non-DOE entities working to combat the coronavirus pandemic. CTAP gives National Lab researchers the ability to offer short-term, limited assistance to U.S.-based entities dealing with particularly challenging technical hurdles. CTAP applicants should engage directly with the National Laboratory of their choosing through the Lab Partnering Service. To learn more, contact OTT at ctap-ott@hq.doe.gov.

The Lab Partnering Service was launched in 2018 to serve as a single online access point for investors, innovators, and institutions to identify, locate, and obtain information from DOE’s National Laboratories. This unique tool provides industry with a more efficient way to harness technical expertise and intellectual property housed at DOE’s Labs. The LPS is managed by the Office of Technology Transitions, which serves as the central hub for DOE’s lab-to-market activities and policy.

###

News Media Contact: (202) 586-4940