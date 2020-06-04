Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
U.S. Department of Energy Submits Formal Comment on Proposed Rule for Emergency Preparedness for New Reactor Technologies

The U.S. Department of Energy has submitted to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) a formal comment on the regulator's proposed rule for "Emergency Preparedness for Small Modular Reactors and Other New Technologies."

In a letter to NRC Chairman Kristine Svinicki, Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy Dr. Rita Baranwal highlights the Department's strong support for the proposed rule to develop a technology-neutral, dose-based, consequence-oriented emergency preparedness framework for small modular reactors. 

NRC's proposed rule is the next step in determining the appropriate Emergency Planning Zone size for SMRs, and is crucial for the the U.S. nuclear industry and the overall development of the technology.

Read the Department's full formal comment

