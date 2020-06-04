Tips for Making Insurance Claims

For Immediate Release, June 4, 2020

SAINT PAUL, MN – One role of the Minnesota Department of Commerce is to help Minnesotans understand how to make business and residential insurance claims. The Department has published new guides to assist businesses, property owners, homeowners and renters to better understand the steps to file a claim on their insurance policy.

As the State’s insurance regulator, the Department of Commerce shares the following tips and information for Minnesotans.

In the immediate aftermath of the loss, there are basic steps one can take to get on the road to recovery. The first step is to call your insurance agent and report the loss (business, commercial, homeowner, renter or auto). If you do not have an agent, then call your insurance company to report the loss.

The Department issued two separate guides:

The guides have been translated in Hmong, Somali and Spanish.

The guides are posted online at the Department of /commerce/consumers/response-resources/index.jspCommerce website’s Response Resources page.

Tips include suggestions on filing a claim, working with an adjuster and what to do if an insurance claim is denied. Those who cannot resolve the dispute to their satisfaction may contact the Minnesota Department of Commerce’s Consumer Services Center (CSC) to ask questions or file a complaint. CSC staff work to resolve disputes between consumers and the insurance industry informally. The CSC can be reached at (651)-539-1600 or (800) 657-3602. In addition, one /commerce/consumers/file-a-complaint/index.jspcan file a complaint with the Department or email the Department at consumer.protection@state.mn.us.

Media Contact: Minnesota Department of Commerce Brian Strub, Assistant Director of Communications brian.strub@state.mn.us, 651-539-1464.

