Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,359 in the last 365 days.

Governor Bullock Statement on the 17th COVID-19 Death in Montana

Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement regarding the death of a Montanan due to COVID-19, marking the 17th in the state.

“Today Montana mourns another loss due to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to the family and friends who grieve the passing of their loved one. I ask that Montanans continue to commit ourselves to fighting the spread of this virus and take seriously our responsibility to protect our loved ones and neighbors from this disease.”

Notification of the death was provided by RiverStone Health, the public health department of Yellowstone County.

You just read:

Governor Bullock Statement on the 17th COVID-19 Death in Montana

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.