Jeff Bogardo Continues to Train Hard Despite Race Cancellations
Medal-winning runner Jeff Bogardo remains committed to training as race cancellations continue.BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A seasoned runner now with more than 100 races under his belt, medal-winner Jeff Bogardo remains committed to his training despite local, national, and international marathons and other racing events continuing to be canceled as a result of the ongoing global health crisis.
"Despite local, national, and international marathons and other racing events being canceled in light of the ongoing health crisis, I've worked hard to keep up with my training," explains Jeff Bogardo, a veteran of more than 100 marathons and other long-distance races, speaking from his home in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
A popular city in Lehigh and Northampton counties, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is home to Jeff Bogardo and more than 70,000 other residents. "With a population now in excess of 70,000, it's currently the seventh-largest city in the state of Pennsylvania," points out sportsman Bogardo.
It's largely from his home in the city that Jeff Bogardo is maintaining his commitment to race training, as well as in the surrounding area, adhering, of course, to appropriate social distancing guidelines.
From the Tokyo Marathon and the 2020 Olympics to the World Half Marathon Championships, Stanford Invitational, the Penn Relays, and the world-famous Boston Marathon, countless sporting events have been canceled or postponed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many of Jeff Bogardo's favorite local races have also been postponed or canceled, although the medal-winning runner is hopeful that at least some will still take place before the end of the year, as and when circumstances surrounding the ongoing global health crisis improve. "I'm hopeful that at least some races, and particularly those which benefit local charities, will be able to take place later in the summer," says Bogardo.
Races undertaken by Jeff Bogardo in recent years include the Philadelphia Trail Marathon, the Pine Creek Challenge, Run for the Red, Conquer the Canyon, the annual Pittsburgh Marathon, and the popular Lackawaxen-based Two Rivers Marathon Race Festival. Jeff Bogardo has also completed Run for Life in Easton, the grueling Delaware Dash trail run, and Rock n' Run 4 Kids, held in Saucon Valley,
Veteran runner Jeff Bogardo has spoken at length recently about smashing an incredible sporting milestone – a personal goal to complete 100 races. Ranging from 5K road and trail races up to half- and full-length marathons, it's an immense achievement for the sportsman.
Jeff Bogardo has since set himself a new milestone. "I've now made it my mission," he revealed earlier this month, "to successfully complete a new goal of 200 races, something which I feel would be a doubly impressive achievement in my sporting endeavors."
Not just a runner but a keen sportsman more generally, too, Jeff Bogardo has played, in particular, in numerous tennis leagues for much of his life. "For over two decades, I've enjoyed playing in more than 25 different tennis leagues," reveals Bogardo. "It's running, however," he adds, wrapping up, "that will always be my main sporting passion in life."
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-233-8220
email us here