Sean Glasser Announces Scholarship Recipient
The Sean Glasser Scholarship Program has closed with the funds awarded to the scholarship winner, Rohan ChhayaJERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sean Glasser is proud to announce that his scholarship program has closed and the funds have been awarded to the successful recipient, Rohan Chhaya.
Sean Glasser is an entrepreneur from New Jersey. Over 18 years ago, he co-founded BLUETRACK Inc., a leading manufacturer and seller of health, safety and stress related products. Throughout its years in business, the company has provided products for more than 40,000 organizations. Mr. Glasser currently acts as CEO.
The Sean Glasser Scholarship Program offered one scholarship of $2,000 USD to a student in the U.S. or Canada pursuing a degree in business or engineering.
The winner of the Sean Glasser Scholarship Program is Rohan Chhaya, a bioengineering student at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Through his education, he hopes to learn developing technologies to reform the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry.
“I am happy to be able to help students pursue higher education,” says Sean Glasser.
“Now more than ever, it is important to support the next generation of leaders to create a better future.”
For more information, please visit https://seanglasserscholarship.com/.
About Sean Glasser
Sean Glasser is the founder and CEO of BLUETRACK Inc., which manufactures and sells health, safety and stress related products. With hopes of becoming an FBI agent and pursuing his Criminal Justice degree, Sean Glasser opened a small e-commerce site his sophomore year of college with only $600. He grew it while in school and upon graduation added a print shop with a college friend. Eventually, BLUETRACK expanded to become one of the world's leading sources of stress balls. The company is currently supplying police depts and hospitals with sanitizer and American made masks during these trying times. BLUETRACK has a loyal base of 40,000 customers, including big names like Google, Nike, Netflix, and Disney among others. The company is continuing to expand its offerings and will be opening a new corporate headquarters in Montclair, New Jersey in late 2020.
Sean Glasser
BLUETRACK Inc.
+1 (201) 424-8520
email us here