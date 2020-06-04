Kurt Wittin Uncovers Benefits of Gardening on Mental Health and Well-Being
Entrepreneur Kurt Wittin, a keen gardener, explains the pursuit's place in bolstering feelings of well-being and boosting mental health.WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid ongoing uncertainty stemming from the global health crisis resulting from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, promoting positive mental health and, with it, maintaining a sense of well-being, has never been more important. A successful entrepreneur, business owner, and keen gardener, Kurt Wittin uncovers some of the many benefits of one of his favorite pursuits upon mental health and well-being.
"From developing a so-called growth mindset to connecting with nature, gardening—and even just spending time in a garden—has been shown to bolster feelings of well-being and boost mental health in the process," explains successful entrepreneur and business owner Kurt Wittin, speaking from his office in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Other benefits, according to Kurt Wittin, include practicing patience, taking in a degree of exercise, the opportunity to grow your own fruit and vegetables, and the chance to be present. "There's something inherently 'zen' about gardening, and, in particular, spending time in a garden that you've created," Wittin reports.
Each of these areas, Kurt Wittin goes on to explain, are known to promote a better, healthier state of mind. "As we all struggle to remain positive amid the ongoing global health crisis, there has, perhaps, never been a better time to get outdoors," says Wittin.
"From a large garden or roof terrace to a compact balcony or patio area, maintaining even a small green space has been demonstrated to promote improved well-being and better mental health," Wittin points out. "If you've not yet explored the joys of gardening, why not start today?" suggests the entrepreneur.
Further benefits tied to positive mental health and well-being, and directly associated with gardening, meanwhile, are said to include renewed focus, stress relief, an opportunity to learn new skills, and a gateway to meeting and interacting with other individuals also interested in the hobby, according to entrepreneur and business owner Kurt Wittin.
Kurt Wittin was born in Manitoba, Canada. Wittin has traveled extensively, including spending seven years living and working in the United States. Back home, much of Kurt Wittin's life has been spent in Whistler, British Columbia. "Among my fondest memories is being a kid and watching my dad draw," Wittin explains, "as he was a draftsman."
"Today, family is the most important thing to me, and I also love being active, gardening, and playing sports," Kurt Wittin goes on. "Elsewhere, I'd love to accomplish new heights with my business, taking the whole pool phenomenon to another level," he adds.
Successful entrepreneur and businessman Kurt Wittin is the owner and founder of Seventeen Pools, based in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Launched in 2009, Kurt Wittin's Seventeen Pools is dedicated to building durable, efficient, and environmentally-friendly swimming pools, saunas, and more. "Our pools are professionally engineered and designed," Wittin explains, "keeping you and your family's safety firmly in mind at every step."
"The perfect addition to any garden or outside space, if you can dream it," he adds, wrapping up, "we can build it."
